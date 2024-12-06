Blue Bloods series finale: Donnie Wahlberg on Danny, Baez

Is a big moment coming between Danny and Baez on the Blue Bloods series finale? This is something we have considered for a while!

After all, we know that there are plenty of people out there who have ‘shipped these two characters for years. However, at the same time we also recognize there is a reason why it hasn’t happened. We tend to think that the writers were hesitant to really “go there” with these two characters when it would cause their partnership to be split up. Also, we don’t think there was any desire to repeat something that had already played out to a certain extent already when it comes to Jamie and Eddie.

However, doing something at the end of Blue Bloods is a little bit different. After all, you don’t have to risk anything here when it comes to the characters’ onscreen future since there really isn’t any — at least, depending on what happens with a spin-off. Speaking to Swooon, Donnie Wahlberg himself had the following to say

“In terms of the onscreen romance, I’ll just say wait till the series finale. You may get a surprise. That’s all I’ll say. You may not get all the questions answered, but you’ll get a surprise.”

For us personally, we don’t think there is any harm in having the two characters together at the end of the episode. After all, the bulk of the fanbase wants Danny to be happy after losing Linda, and this is a great opportunity for him to do that. Also, both Henry and Frank both have indicated to him already that they do not want him to end up alone like they are at this point in their lives.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

