The Rookie season 7: Another spin-off in early development

A little over a year following the end of The Rookie: Feds, it looks like ABC and producers may be giving a second spin-off a kick at the can. So, what makes this one stand out?

According to a report from TVLine, this latest extension of The Rookie world is currently in early development, but would also look and feel a little more similar to the original Nathan Fillion show. After all, this one would be focused on cops, as well, but would be shifting the setting to Washington state — and also a police officer who, like John Nolan, is entering another stage of his life. It really feels based on the early description like it is an almost identical premise, but there may be a chance that this changes slightly when some more details do start to come trickling out.

What we can at least say with a certain measure of confidence here is that The Rookie as a franchise has such a solid idea that you can go almost anywhere with it and the show can still work — and we are sure that this is something that network is well-aware of already. It really just comes down to casting!

As for the reason for a spin-off at this point, they may just be looking for more programming to rotate in and out of Tuesday nights. After all, even if they do renew High Potential for another season (which feels likely), there is no guarantee that it is going to do longer seasons than what we saw this go-around. Also, the flagship show could also end at some point and you also need to be aware of the long-term future there, as well.

Related – See more news right now related to The Rookie, including some more thoughts on the season 7 premiere date at ABC

Would you watch another spin-off for The Rookie at this point?

Be sure to share right now int the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead, and we don’t want you to miss them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







