NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 9 spoilers: A tie to Gibbs’ past

We’ve already heard that NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 9 on CBS this Monday could be especially significant for Gibbs. In what way will that be? Well, that does remain to be seen.

For the time being, though, the biggest thing that we can say is just that we are going to learn perhaps even more about his past, which we do recognize is pretty darn ironic. After all, we are already watching a story about his past! How can you make things go a little bit deeper within that? Let’s just say you will have to wait and see on some levels.

Now if you do want to set the stage further in terms of what more is ahead, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Vivo o Muerto” – The case of a missing woman who disappeared after a night of clubbing with a Navy seaman takes the team to Mexico, where they learn of a possible connection to Gibbs’ past, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, Dec. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One of the things that we do think that NCIS: Origins can still explore a little bit further is who Gibbs was even before he got so connected to the military … but that may not be what we’re getting here. In general, the part of the show we are the most curious about still is the significance of Lala Dominguez — and that is almost entirely due to how the show was set up at the very beginning. How can we not wonder, all things considered?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

