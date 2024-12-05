NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 9: A big Austin Stowell tease

As many of you may be aware already, there is a new NCIS: Origins episode that is coming up on CBS this Monday. What more can we say about it?

Well, we should note that at the time of this writing, there is no official synopsis for “Vivo o Muerto.” With that being said, we do have a pretty epic tease from Austin Stowell that makes us all the more excited for what the writers are bringing to the table here.

In a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what the actor had to say about this hour:

“It’s going to be really, really powerful … There are events within that episode that mean a great deal to the fan base, I hope, and I’m very much looking forward to seeing their reaction to them.”

Does this mean that there is something in here that ties into the Gibbs we know on NCIS? We don’t mean that in the sense that Mark Harmon is going to be appearing on-screen again; rather, this episode could offer up something more about how Gibbs becomes who he does down the road. Or, we imagine it’s possible that we just learn something more about Lala Dominguez that helps to clarify why she is the focus of a lot of the story so far. That line from the first two episodes is sticking with us, and it probably will until the show itself comes to an end.

Our hope is if nothing else, Origins does continue to have stories that matter more than just the case of the week. Can those be enjoyable? Sure, but the older version of Gibbs is not someone really known for sharing a lot of his thoughts. We can’t imagine he would suddenly start doing that now without a reason.

