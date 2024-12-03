NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 9 preview: ‘Vivo o Muerto’

Next week, CBS is going to be delivering to you NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 9 — so what more can we say about it?

First and foremost, we should note that for whatever reason, the network did not share too much leading into tonight’s new episode about it. (That is something that we’ve seen them do, quite oddly, here and there this season.) What we can say here is that the title for this episode is “Vivo o Muerto” — in other words, dead or alive. Doesn’t that serve as a good indicator of what the stakes are going to be here?

One thing that we certainly do know at this point is pretty darn clear: We are starting to see Gibbs settle into the job, and we can only hope that this is going to lead to some more bonding moments — or, at least so much as someone like Gibbs can bond.

Also, we do still need a big answer to one question: How is Lala Dominguez so significant that he needs to tell this whole story about her? He has indicated that she is the real reason for the show and yet, there’s still a lot of mystery baked into this. We are sure that eventually, that answer will be clear and yet, we have not quite made it there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

