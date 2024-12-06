Survivor 47 episode 13 spoilers: Spy games?

For those who have not heard yet for whatever reason, Survivor 47 episode 13 is going to be the first part of a two-week finale event. There are two hours airing on Wednesday night, and then two more hours the following week — which is going to include the aftershow that takes place right after Tribal Council.

We know that moving into this episode, there are some parts of the story that could be a little bittersweet in some ways. After all, it is going to be really hard for the show to top the pretty-incredible Operation Italy that Andy, Genevieve, and Sam pulled off. Also, this is very reminiscent of what happened with the Three Amigos back in the Caramoan season — they were able to stave off danger for a week but the problem came after the fact. In this case, we do think the three are all big targets and to make matters worse, Sue and Rachel both have idols and Rachel also has an advantage. The latter is especially important since she can tilt things in her favor easily.

For a little more insight as to what else is coming, just take a look at the Survivor 47 episode 13 synopsis:

“Bob and Weave” – It’s double the immunity challenges and double the tribal councils in part one of the two-part season 47 finale. Castaways must do damage control after Operation Italy’s success. Then, one castaway tries spying to get some key information to further their game, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 11 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

As of right now, it feels like Genevieve is the most likely target at final six — and after that, maybe there’s a chance Rachel could be looked at. Could Andy also be a much-bigger target at this point? Let’s just say that it is very much possible…

Related – Be sure to learn more about Survivor 47 episode 13 — what else can you expect?

What do you think we are going to be seeing take place on Survivor 47 episode 13?

Who do you think is going to be voted off next? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







