The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere date: News soon?

After an exhausting wait, are we actually close to getting news on The Wheel of Time season 3 over at Prime Video? Let’s just say there is evidence.

In a new post on Twitter, the folks behind the scenes at the show shared a poster for the Robert Jordan adaptation, while also noting that the new season “draws near.”

Now, do we think that we are going to be getting a premiere date in the next few weeks? It is possible based on this, and we would’ve been a little bit more skeptical before this. After all, The Wheel of Time has pretty long gaps between seasons, and it has been over a year since season 2 … and it could’ve easily been a whole lot longer than that.

What we can at least say about the new season right now is rather simple, including the fact that we are going to be seeing the show get perhaps even more epic in size and scope than almost ever before. Destinies are to be revealed further … but fulfilled? That’s one question mark. Another could come down to the long-term future of the series, which is currently up in the air. Our sentiment right now is that it will probably depend heavily on how season 3 fares. There is a dedicated audience out there and yet, this is an expensive show to make that has, unfortunately, also been a little bit under the radar over the past year or so.

Let’s just hope that, at least for now, we are seeing what could be a beacon to some other really great announcements on this show coming out before too long. Is that really too much to ask?

