The Wheel of Time season 3 premiere date: What is realistic?

For everyone out there eager to see The Wheel of Time season 3 at Prime Video, be assured that it is still coming. If you are not aware, filming has actually been done for a good while now!

So, what are we waiting for? We wish that this was an easy question to answer, but it’s really not given that the fantasy epic requires a lot of visual effects, localization, and a whole lot more to be ready to go for streaming. We recognize that more than 14 months have passed already since the end of season 2 and alas, it does appear as though you will be stuck waiting a little bit longer.

If you are looking at some sort of realistic look at when The Wheel of Time could be back, as of right now we would point mostly in the direction of spring. Anything leading up to that would probably be wishful thinking and at this point, the last thing that we want is to give anyone out there false hope that the show will be back sooner rather than later.

Also, we tend to think that if we were getting the third season in January or February, wouldn’t it behoove Amazon to just tell us already?

If there is one thing that frustrates us at present…

Let’s not even try to make this altogether complicated: It is the simple fact that there is no word on the long-term future here. Given that it takes so long for The Wheel of Time seasons to be made, the earlier they can clue us in on the future, the better. The unfortunate reality here is that the show may be somewhat on the bubble, and the future could be dependent on how the third season performs. That is just speculation at this point, but it does line up with the fact that there is no super-advance renewal this time around.

What do you most want to see on The Wheel of Time season 3 when it arrives?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates still ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







