Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special trailer: Wait, TWO Doctors?

In less than three weeks from today you are going to have a chance to see the Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special arrive. So, what more can we say about what is ahead in “Joy to the World”?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see an extended look at Nicola Coughlan and Ncuti Gatwa as they take on an adventure like no other in a hotel capable of time-travel. Not much is going to go according to plan, as The Doctor takes on everything from dinosaurs to, seemingly, another version of himself. This special feels like it could be great fun, and that has us all the more excited about seeing what else could be coming up and if there are any big reveals that BBC One and Disney+ are keeping under wraps.

Now, we do tend to think that there could be some sort of tease at the end of the special for what lies ahead moving into next season, but of course nobody is spilling the beans on that just yet. Instead, we just have to enjoy some antics in here and the playful chemistry between Gatwa and the Bridgerton star.

We do think that in general, this special is set during a pretty key moment of transition within the life of The Doctor. Remember that he recently parted ways with Ruby Sunday — it is not meant to be a forever thing, but rather an opportunity for her to discover more about her past. Out of all the various times that she could exist in at this particular moment in time, the one that she needs to be at is in the present.

Remember that this special is also going to set the stage for a season 15, but you are going to be stuck waiting a while to see that.

