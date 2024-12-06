Gen V season 2 premiere date: A December 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Gen V season 2 between now and the end of December? Well, there’s a lot to consider — how could there not be?

The first thing that you should be aware of right now is quite simple: Production has been done here for at least a little while. We do tend to think that the spin-off for The Boys is currently working on editing and visual effects, and that’s a process that will take a good while. The same goes for preparing the series for a truly global launch.

Now, is there a chance that we are going to get a proper premiere date for season 2 before December is actually over? In a word, no. It is really hard to think that we’re going to be seeing that at any point in the near future, even if it would be exciting. Odds are, Gen V will not be back until the summer at the earliest. (In the meantime, remember that The Boys season 5, a.k.a. the final season, is currently in production.)

As for what the story will be here, a lot of the finer details have not been altogether clear. We know that the series is going to honor Chance Perdomo’s character of Andre in a major way, and we tend to imagine that he will be written out in the early going. From there, Emma, Marie, and Jordan will all have to figure out a way to escape their current super-perilous situation being captured and after that, they will have an opportunity to start to figure out where they stand at Godolkin … as weird as that sounds. All signs suggest right now that the university is going to continue to be important.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

