YOU season 5 premiere date: A December 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are finally going to learn something about YOU season 5 between now and the end of the month? Well, there is a case to be made for it!

After all, let’s just start things off here by reminding everyone that the final chapter of the Penn Badgley series is done filming and because of that, we are really in that spot where we’re just waiting for some official news. It has been almost two years since the last season aired — sure, there were some delays because of the strikes of 2023, but when will we actually be on the other side of all this? It certainly feels like a worthy conversation topic at this point.

For the time being, let’s just say that we are cautiously optimistic that we are going to be seeing a season 5 premiere date revealed either this month or in January; meanwhile, the remainder of the series should at least start airing either in the winter or early spring. Netflix has to be cognizant of the long wait already and by virtue of that, try to get people some sort of answers.

As for what we are going to be seeing across the final chapter of Joe’s story, we are going to be seeing him back in New York City, presumably with his new love in Kate. One of the things that we are the most curious about here is if this character can ever be happy, mostly because our current sentiment is that he’s just going to find someone new to obsess over. He wants what he can’t have! Also, we do tend to think that a part of his past could still come back to haunt him.

What do you most want to see moving into YOU season 5 over at Netflix?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

