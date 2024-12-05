9-1-1: Lone Star season 5: Could characters join other spin-off?

We are very-much aware at the moment that 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 is the final season, with the series finale coming in February. Yet, we also know that this is far from the end of the franchise. There is the flagship show still airing in season 8; beyond just that, though, we also know that there is another potential spin-off in development. There is no guarantee that this will get a greenlight. After all, it remains to be seen where the show is even set!

So, is there any chance that some 9-1-1: Lone Star characters could join one of these shows? While we would not bank on it, we will also say that anything is possible.

Speaking on the subject further to TVLine, here is at least some of what co-showrunner

“I love all of these actors and characters, so never say never … To be honest, I do feel like we ended too soon. Realistically and logistically, I know that this is it for the show in its current iteration, but I just keep hoping against hope that it finds a way. I don’t have full control over [bringing characters to the spinoff], but if I’m able to make it happen, I would.”

Who has control here? Well, let’s just say that the studio plays a huge part in all of this. We could see one character potentially turning up from Lone Star as a way to ensure that these viewers keep watching; yet, you also want the original show or a new spin-off to have their own identity. That’s a difficult thing to gauge, but we feel like the show will find a way to make it happen if there is some other crossover down the line.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 9-1-1: Lone Star, including what’s ahead on the next episode in January

What do you think that we are going to see across the 9-1-1: Lone Star series finale?

Is there any one thing you are most excited to check out? Share right now in the comments, and also come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







