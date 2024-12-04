Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 9 return date: The crossover!

Following big Abbott Elementary holiday event tonight on ABC, why wouldn’t you want a season 4 episode 9 return date? Rest assured, we are happy to help — and also set the stage further for what is ahead!

First and foremost here, though, let’s just go ahead and share the regretful news that we have reached yet another hiatus for the Quinta Brunson series. While we are well-aware that the comedy will be coming back, it is not going to be for a while. The plan, at least for the time being, is for it to return on Wednesday, January 8. There are still a ton of episodes ahead this season, but the next one will easily be the most exciting for a lot of people out there. How can it not, all things considered?

After all, the plan is for this episode to be the long-awaited crossover between Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, something that will probably be both experimental and also hilarious. After all, the crew from Paddy’s are going to be on a show that will require them (thanks mostly to network standards) to alter their behavior a little, while also still bringing some chaos. Given that the shows are set in the same place and are both under the Disney umbrella in terms of where they air, there is absolutely a little bit of synergy here.

In terms of ratings, we also think that this should help both comedies out tremendously. Even if you only casually watch one of them (or both), this is the sort of super-rare TV event that is going to get people excited to watch live. After all, the last thing that you would probably want is for almost everything to be spoiled for you on social media! We hope that this is just one of those episodes that really lives up to the hype. (There is also an It’s Always Sunny episode that will continue the crossover, but that won’t likely air for several more months.)

