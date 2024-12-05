Outlander season 7 episode 11: More about Lord John ahead?

Just in case it was not clear already, signs point to Outlander season 7 episode 11 being huge for Lord John Grey. Are we surprised about that? In a word, hardly. He has proposed the idea of marrying Claire as a way to protect her from prosecution and danger — it is not a romantic marriage for either of them, but they have one big thing in common in shared grief.

Obviously, it is clear to anyone who has watched the show over the years that David Berry’s character loves Jamie Fraser — he is mourning him just like Claire is. Yet, at the same time there is a lot about him that is not entirely known. This weekend’s episode sheds some light on that, and who knows? Maybe this will be a treat for everyone who is still out there (understandably) pining for a spin-off based on Diana Gabaldon’s other material.

Speaking to TV Insider, here is at least some of what Berry had to say while setting the stage for this episode:

“Claire’s starting to learn that Lord John is not just this person who pines for Jamie in a very one-dimensional sense. He is a three-dimensional person with needs and wants and loves and hopes and dreams that exist beyond the Frasers … He even has a love or a liaison with somebody that isn’t Jamie. That is really surprising to Claire, the way that he, as a man of his time, negotiates that kind of relationship.”

Now, we recognize from the source material (and season 8 filming) that Jamie may not actually be dead, but that in itself poses a lot of interesting questions. Take, for starters, what is going to happen when Sam Heughan’s character does re-enter the picture. What will he feel about what has been done in his time away?

