Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC, December 5, 2024?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We certainly do not blame anyone out there who wants more of the medical drama.

As for whether or not we are going to see it tonight, though … well, this is where we do have to pass along the bad news. The hiatus continues. It began last month and for those of who hoping that the break last week was just for Thanksgiving, that’s unfortunately not the case. The plan in actuality here is to bring the series back in March for the remainder of the season, where it will air without any further breaks. This is relatively standard with the medical drama, but it does not make the long wait any easier.

As for what you can expect to see on Grey’s Anatomy when it returns, the simplest answer we can give you is a slightly different sort of story than we had the past few weeks this fall. After all, both Levi and Yasuda are each gone from the Grey Sloan, and the story will likely shift now to some other people. There is more of Ellen Pompeo ahead as Meredith, there will be new characters, and there is always a chance for a couple of new additions.

Of course, one thing we really do hope we get more information on before the big return here is the long-term future. After all, is the series finale around the corner? We’ll have to wait and see, but it would honestly be a surprise if an institution like this ends on such short notice. The ratings are not what they once were, but it is our general feeling that we are going to get one more season — and who knows? Maybe even more than that.

