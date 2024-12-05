Is Found new tonight on NBC, December 5, 2024?

Is Found new tonight on NBC? We know that the Shanola Hampton series was off the air last week due to Thanksgiving. Is it about to be back?

Well, the first thing that we should note here at the moment is that there is a lot more ahead, and that this show has a full-season order. Unfortunately, that does not mean that there is more on the air tonight. You are going to be waiting a while to see it back, as this is an extended hiatus that will lead to a winter premiere in January.

So what will the future be for this show? There are a lot of different questions to be answered and cases for the team to solve, but we do tend to think that the forefront of the story remains the same: This is going to be all about the relationship between Sir and Gabi. Their dynamic is twisted and dark and unfortunately, we have no clear indicator that things are going to be getting better for her anytime soon. We know that she has the capacity to help a lot of people, but what is she going to have to do in order to make that happen?

As far as why we are getting this sort of hiatus right now, a lot of it is due to the fact that Found is on the same airing schedule as some other shows on the night, including both Law & Order and SVU. Those shows need time in production to get ahead of the schedule, and we know that over the holidays, there are going to be a lot of specials and preemption that you have to make room for.

Let’s just hope now that in the weeks ahead, there are at least a few more specifics we’ll be able to share about upcoming episodes.

