Found season 2 episode 9 return date over at NBC

Following what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to know the Found season 2 episode 8 return date? Obviously we want it, and we tend to think all of you do! So, what more is there to say?

Well, the first thing that we should say here is that due to the Thanksgiving holiday, there won’t be a new episode next week … but the wait also goes far beyond that. You are not going to see the Shanola Hampton drama back until Thursday, January 16. This is the same night that both of the Law & Order shows are going to be on, so there is a clear method to the madness here. The network obviously wants all three of these series to keep airing together in order to ensure that there is an extreme amount of continuity all season long.

Now, the unfortunate truth here is that at the time of this writing, the network has not revealed all that much info about the next part of the story here … but it is our hope that we’ll learn about that come December or early January.

At this point, there is at least one thing here that feels pretty darn clear — there will be an opportunity coming up to see the show continue to twist and morph around the characters of Gabi and Sir. They are clearly at the forefront of everything at this point and for the time being, we don’t think that this is something that is going to change. They will be the heartbeat and the central relationship here, but we also imagine that things are going to be really complicated and dark.

We’ve said this before and it is worth repeating — we root for Gabi to be happy. However, doing that also means a lot of struggle and pain. This is, for better or worse, the dark dance at the center of the show.

