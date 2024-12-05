Is Law & Order, SVU new tonight on NBC, December 5, 2024?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Now that we are on the other side of Thanksgiving, why wouldn’t you wonder about this? We are happy to provide an answer to the questions, but whether or not it is one you want to hear is a totally different story.

Now, let’s just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way here right now: After all, there is no new episode of either show on the air tonight. The Thanksgiving break wasn’t just a one-week thing, and it is going to carry through the remainder of the year. This gives everyone involved on the show behind the scenes ample time to get a number of other episodes together, which we think will help them to come back for a major run of episodes moving into the new year.

Now, the plan here is for both shows to resume their seasons in mid-January, and it feels fair to assume that there is going to be a lot of drama all across the board here with notable cases and great guest stars. After all, why wouldn’t there be? These are hallmarks of these shows and at this point, it feels almost silly to think of anything else with them.

Of course, we are hoping that we’ll be able to see more of Kelli Giddish on SVU, and our hope is that over the course of the next few months, we’ll hear more about the long-term future for both of these shows. We don’t think that either one of them is in grave danger but at the same time, we never want to make any sort of assumptions in the complicated world of network shows.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

