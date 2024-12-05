A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiere date: Later in 2025?

Is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms set to premiere a little bit later than we first expected over at HBO? Let’s just say, at least for now, there are reasons to think so.

Where do we start off with this? Well, that is rather simple: By just noting that for a lot of people out there, the general sentiment was that you would see the Game of Thrones prequel back in the summer of next year. However, a new report from Variety suggests that the series — largely based on George R.R. Martin’s stories all about Dunk and Egg, is more likely to turn up at some point late in the year.

So, what would the reasoning for that be? It may just come down to what the network thinks makes the most sense from a scheduling point of view, largely because it is hard to have that many other assessments of it at present. Remember that production on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is done and has been for a little while — even with long post-production times for this franchise, it is hard to think that it would need another nine months for six episodes to be polished up. We’re also not sure if its budget for visual effects would by anywhere near that of House of the Dragon, given mostly that it is set in an era where there would be fewer dragons even around.

Because this is a brand-new show, the reality here is that HBO would probably care a little bit less about an exact premiere-date window and instead, a little bit more on what the actual quality of the show is going to be. After all, both the other extensions of this franchise have come under fire for a multitude of reasons, and you will have to put your all into ensuring this one is a hit.

