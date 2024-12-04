The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: All quiet from HBO?

We certainly do believe that the enthusiasm for The Gilded Age season 3 is there among fans, and we 100% know that it is happening. With that being said, though, you do have to raise questions about some things — namely, the radio silence that is out there about a possible premiere date.

After all, the first thing that we really should do here is note that recently (per Variety), Warner Bros. Discovery global streaming chief JB Perrette addressed the future of a number of HBO hits including The White Lotus, Euphoria, The Last of Us, and even A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the upcoming prequel to Game of Thrones that is focused around the characters of Dunk and Egg. Yet, the period drama from Julian Fellowes was not directly addressed, despite its popularity and a handful of Emmy nominations earlier this year.

Does this mean that The Gilded Age is not coming back anytime soon, and you have to start feeling a little bit bummed out about that in advance? We would understand an inherent desire to feel that way, but there is no real reason to be. After all, we do have a good feeling that you are going to be seeing more of Christine Baranski and the rest of the cast in 2025, largely due to the fact that production kicked off back in July and this is not one of those shows that has some crazy post-production period.

As of right now, our sentiment / prediction is that you are going to be able to dive into this world once more when we get around to summer or early fall of next year. That allows for plenty of time for the series to be edited together and properly promoted. Sure, we do wish as much as anyone that there were smaller waits in here between seasons, but we also recognize that at this point, this is just the way in which the network tends to operate.

