The Gilded Age season 3 premiere date: What is realistic?

Sure, we would love nothing more than to see The Gilded Age season 3 premiere on HBO at some point in the near future. However, is there any chance at all of this happening?

This is where we get back to the title of this article: “Realistic.” We’re sure that there are some people who probably saw the period drama within some recent sizzle reels at the network and assumed that this was evidence that it is coming sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

Instead, what you should know at this point is that technically, The Gilded Age is actually far behind a few other big-ticket HBO shows including The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and possibly even A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. All three of these programs finished filming earlier and by virtue of that, there is no real reason here to think that anything is about to change.

Our sentiment with everything we’ve noted is that the most realistic window for The Gilded Age to return is next summer and if it happens before that, you can consider it to be some sort of grand and unexpected surprise.

As for what the story is going to be moving forward

Through at least some of the early going here, our expectation is that you are going to see Ada and Agnes have a hard time wrestling with the massive change in their financial status. It is a role reversal that could make for some juicy drama, but will also cause both of them to question more what they want out of the future.

As for Bertha, we’re just hoping to at this point, see her navigate a little bit further away from the opera. How much more time does she need to spend there?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Gilded Age right now, including more casting news

What do you most want to see moving into The Gilded Age season 3 over at HBO?

Go ahead and share below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







