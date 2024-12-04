Mistletoe Murders season 1 finale spoilers: Is a cliffhanger ahead?

As you get prepared to see the Mistletoe Murders season 1 finale later this week on Hallmark+, of course there is going to be drama and/or holiday cheer. With that being said, is there also a chance at a cliffhanger?

Well, one of the things that goes along with a show like this is that you are going to get a lot of escapism — also, you are going to do whatever you can to keep viewers hooked. Even if there is no guaranteed season 2 for the series as of yet, do you really think that is going to stop the producers here? Hardly.

Speaking to TV Insider recently, star Sarah Drew confirmed that you are going to be seeing some sort of cliffhanger. Meanwhile, she described everything that you could be seeing by the time the story wraps up:

“The last two scenes of the final episode that airs this Thursday are so delicious in every way and take a bunch of twists and turns, and you feel good, you feel intrigued, and you’re wondering, and you’re questioning. It’s making you feel all the feels, and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Of course, if Hallmark+ wants there to be a second season here, they really benefit by getting the news out there sooner rather than later. The longer they wait in this situation, the more problematic it could become for them. Just remember that it’s really hard to air this show at any point other than Christmas and all things considered, have it be popular. You gotta get it into production in enough time that you can get it back on the air in the fall. We’ll just have to wait and see what the future ends up being here.

For now, just be glad that the Grey’s Anatomy alum is front and center for a show that a lot of people will find endlessly entertaining.

What do you most want to see moving into the Mistletoe Murders season 1 finale when it arrives?

Have you enjoyed the show in totality? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

