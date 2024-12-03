The White Lotus season 3 premiere date reportedly in February

Do we have an official premiere date for The White Lotus season 3 at HBO? Let’s just say we are getting a bit closer…

Speaking at a recent tech event per Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery global streaming boss JB Perrette indicated that the Mike White anthology series is poised to come out in February. This means that the network still has some real estate open in January … but what in the world are they using it for? That’s a good question, given that this is typically a great bit of real estate for them.

The move comes as somewhat of a surprise, given that our feeling was that The White Lotus could be coming back as early as January. The latest batch of episodes is going to be set in Thailand and within that, we will see yet another eccentric cast of characters doing whatever they can to “vacation” … which probably means that there will be a lot of chaos along the way. The cast here is going to include the likes of Walton Goggins, Parker Posey, and Natasha Rothwell, who will be bringing back the character of Belinda from the first season. What has happened to her since the first season? We will have to wait and see.

Of course, there is also one other important question to ponder over already, and that is whether or not there’s going to be some mystery death at the start of season 3. While this show does not necessarily need that in order to be successful, we do think that it serves as a great narrative engine and gives us something to speculate about. Also, it’s a reminder that things are far from perfect in Paradise much of the time.

What do you think we are going to be seeing on The White Lotus season 3 when it does premiere?

