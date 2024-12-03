Silo season 2 episode 4 sneak peek: Knox’s stand-off

As we inch ever closer to the arrival of Silo season 2 episode 4, what better time for a sneak preview of what’s ahead?

We know from what we have heard already that the general goal of the season moving forward is to present dual narratives. You are going to get a good sense of what is happening with Juliette, while at the same time also know more about the events over at Silo 18 … and things are about to get nuts.

If you head over to Broadway World right now, you can get a new preview for what lies ahead, one that features at the center of it stories all about Knox seemingly leading a charge in his desire to speak to Judge Meadows. We know that he and several other characters at this point want answers, and he recognizes that only a few people in the whole structure have them. He is also intent on making something happen due to a pretty simple command: Unless you let him speak to the judge, he is going to shut down power in the entire Silo. That’s one of the few commodities that they have, so we have to imagine it will draw some attention.

As for whether or not there are going to be any surprises sprinkled in throughout with this plan, we gotta think so. After all, is Bernard really going to allow someone try to take a measure of power over him? That is not exactly a thing we believe he’ll be interested in doing. This could at least set up a pretty powerful struggle between multiple sides that plays out over the course of the season, and we are curious already to see where that lands.

