Silo season 2 episode 4: Is a betrayal imminent?

With Silo season 2 episode 4 poised to arrive on Apple TV+ next week, this feels like the prefect time for a key question: Is another huge change coming to Juliette’s world?

Well, if there is one thing that we have learned about this show and its lead character over the course of time, it is that nothing comes easy. She had to fight tooth and nail to understand what she thought was the truth in season 1; after that, a lot of it was upended. Then, she had to fight for survival entering Silo 17, and the next order of business is trying to find a way back home.

Unfortunately for her, is another huge obstacle looming right around the corner? Let’s just say that there is a reasonable chance of it, with the primary source of evidence being her new companion in Solo. She’s managed to convince him to come out of the vault, and we would say that objectively, this is a good thing. However, it also does not mean that he is going to side with her long-term.

For now, here is what we would map out as our worst-case fear for Juliette based on much of what we’ve seen. It begins clearly with her getting a chance in order to slowly make her way back home, and there is a chance that for at least some of the journey, Steve Zahn’s character is helpful. However, in the event that they actually make it back to #18, what happens then?

Just remember this for a moment: Solo was a shadow, and was tasked by Russell to protect some secrets. His job was not fundamentally different to what Meadows’ was for many years. If he is back around Bernard, is he going to claim that there is more value in hiding the truth? Will he think of Juliette is a threat — or, a friend based on their time together? It is something we are certainly curious to learn more about.

