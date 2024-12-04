Dexter: Resurrection premiere date: December 2024 update

Are we inching ever closer this month to news on a Dexter: Resurrection premiere date at Showtime? Well, we certainly recognize that this is one of the most-anticipated shows out there and that’s saying something! It’s also a little bit crazy when you think about how little we actually know about it at this point.

For now, here is what has been released: Michael C. Hall is back as the title character, and the show will take place after the controversial finale for New Blood. This is one where the character was left for dead, but instead (pun intended), he will be resurrected. We don’t care of the title is a little cheesy; this story has always been fascinating, and we are eager that there is more story to tell.

Now, when are we going to see some of this story play out? That’s another question entirely worthy of a deeper dive.

At the moment, the biggest thing that we can be aware of is that for the immediate future, Dexter: Original Sin is going to be the priority and understandably so. This is the show that is premiering in just over a week, and if you are not aware, at least some of it could set the stage for Resurrection as well. After all, the trailer reveals that Dexter is re-living his past as his life flashes before his eyes. There’s at least a small connection here.

Early intel suggested that Resurrection will be on the air this coming summer and for now, we’ll hold Showtime to that — and also realizing that we’re months away from any further clarity on the subject. They have no real reason to start sharing the goods now, so why in the world would they? We do tend to think that August / early September probably makes the most sense, especially since filming has yet to even begin.

