A Man on the Inside season 2 renewal: December update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a season 2 renewal for A Man on the Inside before December wraps up? Of course, it is pretty easy to make the argument for it!

After all, by all accounts the Ted Danson series did seem to find a great deal of success for itself following the release of season 1 last month — not only are a lot of positive reviews out there, but there was at least a cliffhanger that set the stage for more.

Granted, a season 2 for A Man on the Inside will likely look rather different from season 1, given that Charles’ work at Pacific View seems to be done and as a result of that, he can start to move more into a new case set somewhere else. We’d love for Calbert or at least another familiar face or two to be involved in what is next, but we’ll have to wait and see there. The same goes for renewal news.

Technically, the powers-that-be at Netflix do not have to rush into an announcement, as they have a lot of time to study data and figure things out. However, we personally think that they will make a decision rather quickly here. The faster that they renew the show, the faster Mike Schur and the entire team can get to crafting the next batch of episodes. This is one of the few shows the streaming service has that could air annually or close to it, and it would feel rather silly for them to not jump at the opportunity to really embrace that and bring us more stories sooner rather than later.

For now, our recommendation is quite simple: If you loved the first season, tell your friends about it! The more who check it out, the earlier we anticipate renewal news hitting.

