A Man on the Inside season 2: Who could appear?

Before we dive too deep into this A Man on the Inside season 2 article, let’s just start off here with a clear reminder. Nothing at present has been confirmed at Netflix and yet, it does feel like there is a lot of hope for another chapter.

After all, remember first and foremost that the Ted Danson series absolutely did conclude in a way that makes another season possible. Beyond just that, it also feels like his character of Charles could shift around to another setting altogether. We certainly don’t think that he would be called in immediately for something else at Pacific View! Everyone would immediately suspect him.

One of the great things about this show is that there is potential to bring on board great guest stars, even though Michael Schur joked to Decider that it would be hard, given that so many big names are already on Only Murders in the Building. Yet, star Mary Elizabeth Ellis had a list of people she’d love to see, including one person who has already appeared on the Steve Martin – Hulu series:

“I would love to have Carol Kane on. I mean, [she’s] incredible. Does Shirley MacLaine want to come do our show? Let’s get her in there … There are so many incredible older actors who have been around for so long whose stories I would love to just sit around and hear.”

Of course, we do wonder if a lot of this would revolve around where you place Charles moving forward. Does he go to some engineering club? A place with retired professors? It would also be interesting to see the show shift to where he was surrounded somewhat by younger people, but that could feel too similar to another new show in Matlock over on CBS.

