A Man on the Inside season 2: Show EP on possible stories

Given that we are almost a week removed from the launch of A Man on the Inside season 1, is there still a chance at a season 2?

Well, we certainly think that there will be an interest among viewers in seeing more, largely because the first season was so delightful. It had a wonderful message about finding yourself, no matter your age, and there was still a great mystery stuffed into at least a certain amount of it.

Of course, we do tend to think that the first season was designed for there to be a beginning, middle, and end. Charles was able to solve the case of the missing jewelry in Pacific View. When it was eventually discovered that he was undercover working for a private eye, there was a lot of disdain towards him. However, he eventually found a way back thanks to Didi and then also Calbert, the friend that he was able to make during the case.

In the closing minutes of the finale, it did appear that there may be another case perfect for Charles … but has an idea materialized? Speaking to Deadline, executive producer Mike Schur indicated that he is taking more of a wait-and-see approach with that:

We’re sort of in a fingers crossed, we’ll that bridge when we come to it, kind of a deal. But I will say that there is no shortage of ideas from me and from other writers about what we might do in a future season. Fingers crossed, we’ll see.

With the premise of the show being what it is, we do tend to think that a season 2 would throw Charles into a totally different place. Obviously, we’d love to see Calbert or a few other characters back, but how many can you throw into the story? That’s something we have to wait and see on.

Do you want to see A Man on the Inside season 2 happen?

What do you think the overall story is going to be? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for more updates.

