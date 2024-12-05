Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 7: A mustang

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 7 arrive. What more can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, “An Old Mustang” feels a lot like one of those stories that could echo the death of George Sr. in some ways. After all, Georgie is trying to find a new father figure, which is something that is understandable given his position. There is a lot of desperation bouncing around in the back of his head and that is going to be a big part of the story for him. Of course, as he gets closer to Jim, there could be some other family complications that go along with that.

Below, you can check out the full Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 7 synopsis with a few more details on what is ahead:

“An Old Mustang” – Georgie worries that he’s leaving Connor out of his new project with Jim. Meanwhile, Mandy and Audrey struggle to decorate CeeCee’s nursery without fighting, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, Dec. 12 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Well, all signs suggest that this is going to be the final episode of the calendar year and by virtue of that, a big hiatus is coming moving into the new year. Luckily, we know that the Young Sheldon spin-off is poised to have a full season order, and there is probably going to be a season 2 coming down the road. All things considered, why wouldn’t there be based solely on the success of this season alone?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

