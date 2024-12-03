The Recruit season 2 premiere date, new details at Netflix

It has taken an extremely long time but today, we finally have some good news to share when it comes to The Recruit season 2 at Netflix.

First and foremost, let’s note that the Noah Centineo series is going to be back coming on Thursday, January 30 at the aforementioned streaming service. The crazy thing here is that despite waiting for more than two years to see it back, the next batch of episodes is only going to be six episodes.

So why is that? Odds are, it has a lot to do with bad timing — just think about when the first season aired in December 2022, coupled with the onset of the industry strikes of last year. Our hope is that in the event there is a season 3 down the road, it will have a chance to be a little bit longer, similar to what is happening with another Netflix show in The Diplomat.

Now, let’s get more into the story. According to Deadline, season 2 “finds CIA Lawyer, Owen Hendricks (Centineo), pulled into a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea, only to realize that the bigger threat just might be coming from inside the Agency. It picks up from last season’s cliffhanger ending that found Owen and Max (Laura Haddock) captured and their lives endangered.” We do tend to think that there will be a lot of thrilling moments and action, but we hope a handful of surprises at the same exact time.

For those who are wondering, season 2 is also going to feature a little more of Nathan Fillion, after he turned up briefly in the first season. He has a close connection to executive producer Alexi Hawley, who he worked with on Castle before moving into The Rookie.

Related – Speaking on The Rookie, do you want to know more about the upcoming season of it?

What do you most want to see moving into The Recruit over at Netflix?

Are you bummed there are only six episodes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







