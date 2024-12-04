The Voice 26 results: Who advanced to finale?

Who advanced to The Voice 26 finale? Tonight’s episode on NBC worked to set the stage on this in a particularly big way.

Before we do really get any further here, we should go ahead and note that the way that the show is operating with live shows right now is insane. The fact that there are only two opportunities for contestants to potentially win over the audience before a winner is crowned is a total disservice to them. Sure, there are pre-taped shows before that, but this is such a unique opportunity to really stand out.

Anyway, we can’t fault the contestants for the show making it continuously more about the celebrities than them. All we can talk about here are the results. What made them so interesting here is simply the fact that there is one one country singer left in Christina Eagle and historically, they tend to dominate; yet, her Shania Twain performance was polarizing. Is it even possible for this show to have a finale where there is not a country singer? It may be one of the most unpredictable seasons in a while because of that.

Also, tonight is the first real test we are getting when it comes to the fan bases of Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble, who are likely out to support their teams.

Who advanced?

The first artist declared safe here was Sofronio Vasquez. Meanwhile, Sydney Sterlace, Jeremy Beloate, and Shye were called up after the fact. Every else then had to compete for the Instant Save. Of the group, we’d say that Danny Joseph probably put the most into it.

In the end, it was Danny who fittingly made it through — and out of those in need of the save, he has the best chance of turning things around and getting the title.

Who did you want to see advance moving into The Voice 26 finale tonight?

