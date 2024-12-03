The Voice 26: Christina Eagle starts live show with Shania Twain

Tonight, the first live show for The Voice 26 kicked off — so what did Christina Eagle bring to the table in the first performance?

Well, the primary thing to note here is that she is, shockingly, the only country artist in the live shows — which is super-weird when you consider how much of the genre has dominated the show over the years. So, what did she bring to the table? Think “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” by Shania Twain, arguably one of the most popular mainstream country hits of the past thirty years.

We recognize the value in starting the live show with this high-energy of a number, and there’s no doubt that Christina has the stage present and the vocal prowess to pull this off. However, if there is one thing that could be changed, it is the arrangement — but that’s a problem that we have with The Voice more than just her. It feels like this could have been a great opportunity to do a really different take on the song, but this sounded almost identical to the original from the late 1990’s. Sometimes, the most memorable numbers are the ones that give you a fresh coat of paint. The risk that she has coming out of this is that audiences are going to think it is too karaoke and that there’s not enough of who she actually is as opposed to trying to emulate one of the greats.

That aside, we do think that this entire vocal served as a reminder of what Christina is looking to bring to this show as someone who will put her all into everything she does. She really has potential to be an entertainer, someone who can work the crowd at various shows. We don’t know if that matters to voters on this show, but it does for the industry after the fact.

What did you think about Christina Eagle’s vocal on The Voice 26 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







