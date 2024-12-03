Superman & Lois series finale: About that David Giuntoli cameo

We suppose that in some ways, we should have expected to see David Giuntoli turn up on Superman & Lois at some point. After all, he not only has directed on the show, but he’s also married to Bitsie Tulloch! It just made sense for the Grimm alum to be there.

In the end, he was a part of the series finale … albeit briefly. As the show flashed forward in the beautiful final minutes, we saw David play an older version of Clark and Lois’ son Jonathan. This was an Easter egg for sure, but it didn’t feel cheap. It suited the story.

So how did this happen? Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Todd Helbing had to say:

We love David. We’ve gotten to know him over the last four years, and he directed this past season. He’s such a great guy. [Bitsie and David] are actually neighbors of mine. Not next door, but they’re in the neighborhood, so we see him quite often. We just asked him and he was totally down. That’s the kind of stuff we love to do on the show, put crew members in the episodes. Some of them are Brent [Fletcher’s] kids in that montage.

We had our reservations entering the series finale as to whether or not the show could stick the landing but now, here we are to say that Superman & Lois did that a million times over. This was one of the best series-enders in the history of comic-book television and the fact that it did so on a relatively small budget (compared to many other shows out there these days) is even more incredible. Helbing and Fletcher understood Superman in a way so few other writers have, and Tyler Hoechlin’s performance was nothing short of spectacular. He should go down as one of the best to play Superman in decades.

Related – Why didn’t we get more of Superman & Lois?

What did you think about the Superman & Lois series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back here to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







