Superman & Lois season 5: Why isn’t it happening at The CW?

Following the season 4 finale on The CW today, it feels like now is the best time to raise the following: Why isn’t a Superman & Lois season 5 happening?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here is rather simple: It would’ve been great to get another chapter of this story. It may actually be the best presentation of both of the title characters we have seen in quite some time. While we recognize that there was a lot of criticism over Tyler Hoechlin’s casting back when it was first announced, he has proven himself over time to be both an outstanding Superman as well as Clark, really giving you a chance to see and understand the soul of this character.

Unfortunately, there is a pretty simple reason why Superman & Lois is not coming back for more, and it is really out of the show’s control. First and foremost, The CW is severely cutting back costs. Other than All American, this is one of the few shows that they have at this point from the old regime. It was also one that was expensive for them to make, and that is with them cutting back costs severely this season. Remember for a moment here that season 4 operated with a much smaller cast of regulars.

Even if the show had more money, we’re still not sure that it would have come back for one simple reason: DC seems to be shifting things in a major way when it comes to their characters. With a new Superman movie coming out, we do think there is a consolidation of the brand happening right now. This effectively means that they don’t want to have a lot of similar properties out there.

In the end, let’s just say that Superman & Lois managed to lift expectations here significantly for any other version of the character moving forward. Good look topping it.

