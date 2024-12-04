The Morning Show season 4 premiere date: Dec. 2024 update

With us now diving deeper into December, is there a chance we are going to learn more about The Morning Show season 4 before too long?

Of course, it goes without saying that the desire for more is here. We just have to wait a little while seemingly to get it.

For those unaware, filming for The Morning Show season 4 first started up all the way back in the summer and we know that not too long ago, work was still being done! This show is a big commitment and there is no real getting around that. It’s also one of the reasons why it takes so long to make between seasons.

At the moment, the reality here is that we’re probably not going to be seeing season 4 arrive until the late spring or the summer. With that, it would be a surprise if were suddenly about to get some sort of date this month. Maybe we will learn more about casting or production, but we’re not confident that too much more info other than that is going to be revealed.

Obviously, the biggest question that we have story-wise at this point is simple: How is Bradley Jackson going to continue to have a job? She made life so difficult on herself last season and by virtue of that, went to the FBI with her brother at the end of the finale. The path forward for Alex Levy is a little more defined, mostly in that she is going to be working as more of an executive. That is a really competitive field, but it is exciting to see her have an opportunity to do something new. We’ll have to wait and see what is cooked up here!

