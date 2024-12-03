Yellowstone season 6 renewal: Another reason for hope?

Over the course of the past several weeks, we’ve had a specific theory on a Yellowstone season 6 that we are sticking to. Until we hear otherwise, we are supremely confident that there is going to be more of the show, and that it may already be decided.

If that is the case, why hasn’t it been announced? Well, consider how the producers and/or Paramount treated the second part of season 5 like it was Avengers: Endgame. Everything was a tightly guarded secret and if a season 6 was firmly confirmed, people could start to make assumptions about the end of season 5.

Well, last night there was a tiny bit of evidence that another season is coming, as Paramount’s latest promo hinted at a “season finale” rather than a “series finale.” This is actually a trend that they’ve continued for most of the past couple of months, as they have been pretty careful to never actually claim that season 5 is the complete and total end.

Now, here is where things do get a bit odd. A season 6, based on all accounts, would look and feel rather different from any that came before — the end of this season is actually the ending that co-creator Taylor Sheridan originally had for Yellowstone a long time ago. Why not just make season 6 an entirely new show then? You do run the risk of losing name recognition, and that could be a major concern that they have. Of course, we do also wonder a lot about if there is a way to get future seasons of the show over on Paramount+ rather than Peacock, as we know that this has been something that has frustrated the parent company for some time. (The original Peacock deal came about before Paramount+ was a thing.)

A lot of this is inside-baseball chatter, but the major point is still the same: We’re bracing for a season 6 announcement at some point…

Do you think that a Yellowstone season 6 is almost 100% happening at this point?

