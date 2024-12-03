Yellowstone season 5 episode 13: ‘Give the World Away’ details

For those who have yet to hear, Yellowstone season 5 episode 13 is the penultimate episode of the season. Could it also be the series overall? That is possible, but also doubtful when you consider the sheer amount of money that the show consistently makes.

There are some other times ahead to discuss a season 6 / other spin-offs, so rest assured we are going to do that. For now, it just feels best to dive a little bit deeper into this story, which carries with it the title of “Give the World Away.” A part of us believes that this could be a reference to how the ranch continues to function amidst a financial crisis, as they may have to strip down significant elements of it to save or earn money.

For a few details, go ahead and check out the full Yellowstone season 5 episode 13 synopsis below:

Jamie begins to spiral, and later seeks advice. Beth and Travis make a deal. Kayce has an idea about the future of the ranch.

Taylor Sheridan’s character Travis being in this episode is certainly a sign that horse-trading could be a part of how the ranch tries to move forward. Also, given that Sheridan is the co-creator and writer for most of the story, it makes sense that he’d also want to be a part of the endgame on-screen.

As for Jamie spiraling, why wouldn’t he? John is dead, Sarah is gone, and a whole lot of attention is being paid to him. The biggest question that we have upon reading that synopsis is who in the world is going to be giving him advice, as it doesn’t seem like he has that many places to go for any sort of competent advice.

