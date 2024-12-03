FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 7 spoilers: Remy’s decision

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 7 — what more can we say now?

Well, first and foremost, here is a note that “Highway to Hell” is coming on the network next week. Want to know a little more now? This is going to be yet another super-dangerous case, but it also will be paired with some other stuff, as well. This is going to be a great opportunity to learn a little bit more about Remy’s personal life and the relationship that he has with Abby. We tend to think that there’s a chance in here to see some emotional reveals and, beyond that, some reasons to smile. That’s at least what we are hoping for until we hear otherwise. (Yes, we are still aware that the show is a drama — that’s always going to be a part of it.)

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share the full FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 7 synopsis. It does, after all, do a good job of further setting the stage:

“Highway to Hell” – After a Queens district attorney and her husband are executed, the Fugitive Task Force uncovers a money laundering scheme connecting a violent biker gang to Wall Street. Meanwhile, Remy decides to take his relationship with Abby to a new level after he reconnects with an old friend, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Dec. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Rest assured that after this one airs, there is still another coming on December 17. There is more to look forward to here!

