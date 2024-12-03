FBI: International season 4 episode 7: Station 19 alum debuts

If you wanted to learn a little bit more now about FBI: International season 4 episode 7, why not start by discussing guest stars?

After all, at the center of the upcoming “Keen as a Bean” is someone that a lot of big-time TV fans are familiar with already in Jay Hayden. The former Station 19 star is going to be making his debut here is as Tyler Booth, someone who could be a pretty major foil to Jesse Lee Soffer’s character of Wes. We know that the two actors are friends in real life, so this is a chance for them to have a little fun playing a complicated relationship on-screen.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the FBI: International season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Keen as a Bean” – Wes’ former colleague, U.S.-based agent Tyler Booth (guest star Jay Hayden), enlists the Fly Team’s assistance in helping him capture an American on the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list by luring him out of Russia with the help of the perp’s conflicted ex-wife, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Dec. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So what is coming up after the fact here?

Well, we should note that there is another episode currently scheduled to air on December 17, and that is going to be the final one of the year. After that, we tend to think that we’re going to be waiting until we get around to late January.

Here is one other thing to go ahead and note at present: Hayden’s role is going to be recurring. With that, this is not the only time that you are going to see the character. As for how and/or why the character turns up again, we’ll just have to wait and see.

