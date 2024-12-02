Squid Game season 2 spoilers: EP on story’s message

For those who are not currently aware, Squid Game season 2 is going to be premiering on Netflix come December 26. Is this the most anticipated show of the year? It is easy to argue that this is very-much the case!

While there are some parts of the story that remain unclear, here is what we can say. Gi-hun is going to be heading back into the Games with one purpose above all others: revenge. He wants to shut down the operation forever, but he may be met with resistance, including from some of the players who are desperate for the prize at the end. There is going to be a great deal of chaos, and certainly something different from what we got the first time around.

While it remains to be seen what Gi-hun’s Squid Game journey will look like in totality, we do have a new suggestion from creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk. Speaking to Deadline, here is some of what he had to say about a central question at the heart of the story:

“Do we have the willpower and strength to try to make the world a better place? Does humanity have what it takes to change the course of the world, and can we truly let go of our greed, our desires in order to create a better world together? Those were some of the questions that I wanted to pose, not so much about who or how these people behind the games like what they’re like.”

We would love to think that this show could have some sort of optimistic message, remember that there were hundreds of people murdered in season 1. Sometimes, the most shattering of stories are told through tragedy, and that could very well be the case here. The only thing that we can say with clarity right now is that there will be a season 3 coming after this, and that it will serve as the end to this story.

Related – See the latest trailer now for Squid Game season 2, and prepare accordingly

What do you most want to see moving into the Squid Game season 2 premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







