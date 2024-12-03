FBI season 7 episode 7 spoilers: A ‘Monumental’ challenge

After the show’s big return this week, do you want to know a thing or two more about FBI season 7 episode 7? Of course, we are more than happy to help!

First and foremost, let’s note here that the title is “Monumental,” and you are also going to see a big-name guest star in James Tupper come on board. So what sort of case are we getting? Well, let’s just say that a whole team may be faced with a near-impossible challenge: trying to get people to help them who have no interest in doing so.

Below, you can see the full FBI season 7 episode 7 synopsis for a few more details:

“Monumental” – After a park ranger is shot dead by a masked assailant on Governors Island, the team discovers a string of connected crimes that leads them to their toughest roadblock yet: an online conspiracy theory community, on FBI, Tuesday, Dec. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One of the things that the show may be really focusing on here is a story all about how fragmented audiences can lead to people buying into things without evidence; groupthink can be a dangerous idea in such environments.

For those curious, “Monumental” is also most likely not the final episode of the crime procedural this year, as there is some evidence of one coming on December 17. After that, you are going to see the series on break until a little bit later in January. We know that the Missy Peregrym drama has been renewed already for additional seasons, and it’s of course nice to have that knowledge here in advance.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

