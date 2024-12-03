Shrinking season 2 episode 9 video: Brian’s big news

Tomorrow night on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see Shrinking season 2 episode 9. Want to learn more about what all is to come?

Well, for starters, let’s just set the table for a moment. We are coming into an era where on the surface, some stories are starting to settle down. Derek and Liz have worked through the hardest part of their issues, while Jimmy has “forgiven” Louis — whether or not you believe that is a totally different story, but we’ve heard him say those words.

If you head over to Broadway World now, you can see another preview for this episode that signals that everyone is moving forward. Derek, for starter, is eating a funnel cake while in the midst of a hike, which is the funniest and perhaps most relatable thing that we’ve ever seen. Meanwhile, Brian announces that the adoption plans are moving forward for him and Charlie; they have a mother who is five months pregnant and with that, the two actually have an adequate amount of time to prepare.

While all of this is exciting, doesn’t anyone else feel like another shoe is going to drop somewhere within this story? It may not have anything to do with these characters in particular, but we tend to think that Shrinking is one of those shows where you do see things get worse before they get better. The Louis situation is still on a knife’s edge, as Alice does not know about what Jimmy had to say to him. Is she going to take that well? She and Louis are not necessarily super-close, but we are now in a spot where he is trying to manage her grief on his terms. It is not too hard to imagine why that could become an issue at some point.

What do you think we are going to see moving into Shrinking season 2 episode 9 when it arrives?

