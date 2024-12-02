Shrinking season 2 episode 9: How could Louis return?

Shrinking season 2 episode 9 feels, at least on the surface, like it could be a major turning point in the story. After all, some characters are moving forward! Alice has found some peace and gotten her friendship with Summer back on track. Meanwhile, Derek and Liz seem to be in a better spot.

Now, the unfortunate truth here is that the person likely struggling the most is the guy who is the main character of the show in Jimmy.

Did Jason Segel’s character forgive Louis for killing his wife Tia in episode 8? Absolutely, but it also felt like one of the most half-hearted moments of “forgiveness” we’ve seen in a while. It came across as though he wanted to tell Louis to leave his daughter and friend alone, and he needed a reason to justify it. Offering him a flimsy olive branch could allow for some closure.

Yet, we don’t think Brett Goldsten’s character is done at all this season. It is possible that Jimmy is going to realize that he has not forgiven him at all, and this could be a lead-up to a possible return. Or, who is to say that Brian and/or Alice will not seek him out on some level? This could also cause a lot of tension.

We do still reiterate at this point that Louis probably should not be a part of Shrinking season 3 or the story down the road, as it would be just too weird for him to suddenly be best buds with anyone following what has transpired. Yet, we do think there is a road to peace for this character, one where he potentially finds his old love again and even moves away to get a fresh start. This should be a road that we’re on here, and Jimmy has to be the one to facilitate it now.

What do you think we are going to see moving into Shrinking season 2 episode 9?

How do you think Louis will return, if he even will? Let us know now, and also come back to get all sorts of other updates.

