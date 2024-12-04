Bad Sisters season 2 episode 5: Is Angelica dead?

We anticipated entering Bad Sisters season 2 episode 5 that there could be a big reveal but, for the second time this season, they managed to completely stun us. First, it was with the death of Grace in episode 2. Now, it is the apparent death of Angelica at sea!

Obviously, we’ve thought for a while that Fiona Shaw’s character would get the boot at some point, really from the moment we got to know her. The Garvey sisters were dumping a body out of a trunk in the opening minutes of the premiere, and why wouldn’t it be her? They have every reason in the world to want her dead.

Yet, the reveal at the end of episode 5 complicates things on so many levels. For starters, retrieving Angelica’s body could prove difficult. She was actually not killed; rather, she died in an accident at sea, while also in the midst of a heated argument. The Garveys were trying to play along with her wish regarding Grace’s ashes, hoping to smooth things over after Becka’s arrest not too long in the past. Yet, all of this was a reminder that Angelica is not an easy person to deal with in the slightest! Becka did actually try to get into the water and save her, but was unable to locate her body.

The biggest implication that we have coming out of this episode is that unless Angelica is magically found, it is not her body being dumped out in the flash-forward — and if that is the case, who else is it? This may be creator Sharon Horgan’s latest attempt at tricking us, as so many of us all assumed that it would be Shaw’s character after witnessing some of her actions. Yet, there may still be another stunning twists in the works that we have no way to prepare for!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

