The Amazing Race 37 cast reveal: When to expect it

There is a chance you may have heard already that The Amazing Race 37 is finally going to premiere on CBS come March 5. That is exciting, but let’s get now to the next all-important question: When will we learn more about the cast?

Of course, we are sure that there are some names that were scooped back when filming took place a good while ago — that happens every season. What we want to know more here is when the folks at the network are going to make things official. Is that going to happen sooner rather than later?

Well, if we did have to wager some sort of guess as to when we’re going to learn more about what’s ahead, it is rather simple: Late January or early February. That is about the time-frame as to when these announcements are made, and it really makes no sense for CBS to put info out there before that.

One of the things that are the most grateful for with these 90-minute episodes now is the opportunity it presents to actually get to know these teams better. This is something that was sorely lacking once upon a time, as there were a lot of them that just felt gimmicky and like they were cast to just be easy to digest in small bursts. Now, you can understand who people are, what make them tick, and also what makes them compelling to watch. We thought that season 35 was especially great with that, and it was the first season that was actually shot with the 90-minute format in mind. Season 36 was actually shot prior to season 35, but ended up airing later due to some decisions that came about after the fact.

In the end, let’s just hope for some fun people — and a season that lives up to some personal expectations.

