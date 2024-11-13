The Amazing Race 37 premiere date revealed at CBS!

If you are like us, then you have been eagerly awaiting some news on The Amazing Race 37 for a rather long time. With that, we’re happy to share it now!

Today, it was confirmed by the network that on Wednesday, March 5 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time, the reality competition show will return for the first new episodes in around ten months. The reason for the long wait is abundantly clear, and tied 100% to the fact that CBS decided to air The Summit this fall.

The good news at the moment is that The Amazing Race 37 is going to keep the same 90-minute format that we saw the past two seasons, and our hope is that the producers are getting even more accustomed to working within this framework. It is a great chance to get to know all of the teams better and honestly, there is something that we really do appreciate about that. Of course, we also think it’s a sign that CBS still believes in the show and wants it around for quite some time.

This season of the Phil Keoghan-hosted show filmed months ago and with that in mind, it feels clear that these episodes will be ready to go. We tend to think that all of the teams will be officially revealed either in late January or early February, and it will be exciting to learn a little more about that — and then also some of the destinations.

One thing that does feel clear already is that you’re going to see a wider variety of countries than what we saw in season 36 — that season was filmed in the aftermath of the global health crisis and because of that, there were more limitations on some of the places that the teams were able to visit.

