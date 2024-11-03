The Amazing Race 37 premiere date: A November 2024 update

Is there a chance that a premiere date for The Amazing Race 37 surfaces between now and the end of November? There is a big case for it! The show has been off the air for several months and given that it aired alongside Survivor for most of the 2023-24 TV season, there has been some confusion as to what is happening here now.

Well, the simplest answer we can give is that CBS wanted to find a way to introduce another reality competition series in The Summit this fall, even though it has hardly set the world on fire when it comes to its ratings. This is a spot that the Phil Keoghan-hosted show has found itself in before, where it is quite often a replacement and not always the leading act. We know that this can be frustrating and yet, it is something that we’ve grown accustomed to at this point.

So will we have a chance to learn more about season 37 of the race this month? There’s a case to be made for it and yet, it may also be a bit premature. Based on everything that we’ve had a chance to see and hear so far, the plan appears to be to have the next season kick off at some point around when Survivor 48 is, which will likely be in late February or early March. If that is the case, we may not get a formal announcement until December. This is an instance where it is hard to compare it to the reveal schedule last year, where everything was a little out of whack due to the strikes.

If there is one thing to be happy about at the moment, it is this: The fact that The Amazing Race filmed this season earlier this year, and it will be ready to go no matter when it returns. The show is sticking with the 90-minute format this season, which we of course appreciate. It is a great way to get to know the teams better!

What do you most want to see on The Amazing Race 37 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments!

