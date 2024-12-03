Mayor of Kingstown season 4 renewal: December update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Mayor of Kingstown season 4 at some point this month? Of course, the demand is there and honestly, it is a surprise that it has not been renewed already.

So what is going on here? We tend to think that this is really just a function of nothing being finalized, as opposed to Paramount+ actually being off somewhere unsure if they are going to bring the series back. Think about it like this: The Jeremy Renner drama was very-much still popular for season 3, and every single thing that we’ve heard so far strongly suggests that it will return. There is basically no real reason to think that this show is going to be on hold for some insane amount of time for canceled.

The most important thing to remember here is that with another big Paramount+ hit in Lioness, a season 2 was greenlit shortly before the start of filming, and there is 100% a chance that we end up seeing something a little bit similar here. An official announcement is obviously great from a PR perspective, but there is not necessarily a reason that you have to go out and trumpet a show coming back early. It is mostly just a matter of when you want to start getting some buzz going.

So long as the next Mayor of Kingstown season starts filming at the start of the year, we do still believe that a summer 2025 release is possible. Paramount does like to have as many Sheridan shows on as they can, and one of the great things here in particular is that this is not one of those series that takes a long time to make. It films for a few months and after the fact, it can be edited fairly quickly.

Related – Be sure to see some more discussion now on the future of Mayor of Kingstown right now

Do you think we are going to get some more news on Mayor of Kingstown this month?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







