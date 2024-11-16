Mayor of Kingstown season 4 renewal: What’s left this year?

Is there a chance that you’re going to be hearing anything more regarding a Mayor of Kingstown season 4 before the end of the year?

Well, let’s start things off here by noting that based on most of the preliminary chatter we’ve heard, it does appear that a season 4 for the Jeremy Renner series is likely happening. There has even been some reporting out there indicating that stories and ideas are being tossed around already.

Because of where things are right now, let’s just put the following in simple terms: We have a hard time imagining that the rest of the year passes by without more confirmation on a season 4. It just makes too much sense for Paramount+ to get the news out there, especially when you consider the fact that there is so much Taylor Sheridan content on the air right now. Wouldn’t you want to get more Mayor of Kingstown news out there while people are discussing Yellowstone, let alone Lioness and the upcoming premiere of Landman? All of this makes too much sense.

Also, we do think a renewal before the end of the year would set up production within the first few months of 2025, which is important in the event that you want to see the show back at some point next summer or in the early fall. Because of how quickly a show like this can filmed and be edited, we actually think there is a good case for it to be one of the rare streaming shows that comes out on a regular basis.

As for what season 4 would look like…

Odds are, it would be really different from the first three! How could it not, given the fact that Iris is done, and both Milo and Konstantin seem to now be out of the picture. Everything may be changing…

